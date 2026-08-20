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Home > Sports > Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

Written By:
Published: August 20, 2026 03:01:04 IST

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Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

VIDEO SHOWS: ARCHIVE FOOTAGE OF NETHERLANDS INTERNATIONAL AND MIDFIELDER TIJJANI REIJNDERS COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 20, 2026 3:01 AM IST
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Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

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Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

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Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah
Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah
Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah
Man City's Reijnders joins Saudi club Al Qadsiah

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