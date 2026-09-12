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Home > Sports > Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera

Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera

Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera

Written By:
Published: September 12, 2026 18:29:04 IST

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Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera

VIDEO SHOWS: BOCA JUNIORS PLAY CENTRAL CORDOBA IN THE ARGENTINE LPF TORNEO CLAUSURA TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 12, 2026 6:29 PM IST
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Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera

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Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera
Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera
Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera
Boca blitz Central Córdoba with lightning start at La Bombonera

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