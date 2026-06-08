Brazil lose Wesley to injury ahead of FIFA World Cup opener; midfielder Ederson called up as replacement

Brasilia [Brazil], June 8 (ANI): Five-time champions Brazil suffered an early setback ahead of their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign after defender Wesley was ruled out of the tournament with a thigh injury, prompting head coach Carlo Ancelotti to call up Atalanta midfielder Ederson as a replacement.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed on Sunday that Wesley sustained a muscle injury to the adductor in his left thigh during Brazil’s 2-1 friendly victory over Egypt in Cleveland on Saturday, according to Reuters.

An MRI scan conducted after the match revealed the extent of the injury, forcing the AS Roma defender to withdraw from the squad just days before Brazil’s opening Group C fixture.

“The MRI scan revealed a muscle injury to the adductor muscle in his left thigh,” the CBF said in an official statement, as per Reuters. “The CBF regrets the injury. Wesley is a player much loved by the squad and will always be considered part of this team as it seeks to win its sixth World Cup title.”

Wesley’s withdrawal leaves Brazil without a specialist right-back in their 26-man squad, creating a selection challenge for Ancelotti ahead of the tournament. The Italian manager is expected to rely on versatile defenders Danilo and Ibanez to cover the position during the competition.

To fill the vacant roster spot, the CBF has summoned Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who is scheduled to join the squad in the United States on Monday.

Brazil will begin their Group C campaign against Morocco on June 13 at the New York/New Jersey Stadium. The five-time world champions will then face Haiti in Philadelphia on June 19 before taking on Scotland in Miami on June 24.

Despite the injury setback, Brazil remain among the favourites for the title with a squad featuring experienced stars and emerging talents, including Alisson, Ederson Moraes, Marquinhos, Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Neymar Jr., Raphinha, Vinicius Jr. and teenage striker Endrick.

The South American giants are chasing their first World Cup crown since 2002 and a record-extending sixth title overall. Brazil remain the most successful nation in FIFA World Cup history, having previously lifted the trophy in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002.

Brazil’s updated 2026 FIFA World Cup squad

Goalkeepers: Alisson, Ederson Moraes, Weverton

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Bremer, Danilo, Douglas Santos, Gabriel Magalhees, Ibanez, Leo Pereira, Marquinhos

Midfielders: Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Danilo Santos, Fabinho, Lucas Paqueta, Ederson

Forwards: Endrick, Gabriel Martinelli, Igor Thiago, Luiz Henrique, Matheus Cunha, Neymar Junior, Raphinha, Rayan, Vinicius Junior. (ANI)

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