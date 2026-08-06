Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Written By:
Published: August 6, 2026 03:04:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

VIDEO SHOWS: CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER MARK CARNEY SPEAKING TO REPORTERS ABOUT FIFA PRESIDENT GIANNI INFANTINO TEMPLATE ONLY; COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 6, 2026 3:04 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In

RELATED News

NWSL eyes 2027 World Cup, 2028 Olympics in next era of growth

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Salah welcomed by thousands of Trabzonspor fans as he arrives in Trabzon

Salah welcomed by thousands of Trabzonspor fans as he arrives in Trabzon

LATEST NEWS

Bumble forecasts downbeat quarterly revenue as paying users drop

Shale producer APA beats second-quarter profit estimates on higher crude prices

Atmos Energy posts higher quarterly profit on rate hikes

Meta launches new AI coding tool powered by Muse Spark 1.2

Meta launches new AI coding tool powered by Muse Spark 1.2

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

UPDATE 2-MLB Rangers vs Giants Box Score

Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role

Google shakes up AI leadership as DeepMind chief shifts role

Top potash producer Nutrien misses second-quarter profit estimates

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino
Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino
Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino
Canada PM Carney says he does not have confidence in Fifa's Infantino

QUICK LINKS