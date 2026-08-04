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Home > Sports > Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation

Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation

Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation

Written By:
Published: August 4, 2026 06:44:05 IST

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Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation

VIDEO SHOWS: VARIOUS OF CAPE VERDE GOALKEEPER, VOZINHA, UNDERGOING MEDICAL AND PHYSICAL EXAMS / SOUNDBITE FROM VOZINHA  COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 6:44 AM IST
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Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation

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Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation

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Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation
Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation
Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation
Cape Verde's Vozinha completes medical tests before Colo-Colo presentation

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