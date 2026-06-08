Chambal Ghariyals storm into Madhya Pradesh League T20 Scindia Cup 2026 final with win over Bundelkhand Bulls

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Chambal Ghariyals became the first team to book a place in the final of the women’s competition of the Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20 Scindia Cup 2026 after registering a convincing six-wicket victory over Bundelkhand Bulls at Daly College, Indore.

The Ghariyals continued their impressive run, making it four wins on the trot with another dominant bowling display against the Bulls, according to a press release.

After winning the toss and opting to bowl first, the Ghariyals bowlers struck early and kept the pressure on throughout the innings. Bundelkhand Bulls found themselves in deep trouble after losing five wickets for just 32 runs inside the first 10 overs.

With the innings in danger of collapsing, Ananya Dubey and Mahi Thakur came to the rescue and stitched together a valuable 67-run partnership for the sixth wicket. The duo steadied the innings and helped the Bulls recover from a precarious position.

Chambal eventually broke the stand when Vaishnavi Singh dismissed Ananya for a fighting 38 off 32 deliveries. After that breakthrough, the Ghariyals tightened their grip once again, picking up three more wickets and restricting Bundelkhand Bulls to 102/9 in their 20 overs. Mahi remained unbeaten on 30 off 39 balls.

Anamika Raghuwanshi was the pick of the bowlers, returning exceptional figures of 3/11 in four overs, including a maiden. Dhani Buchade also impressed with 2/17 from her four overs, while Aditi Panwar and Vaishnavi Singh chipped in with a wicket each.

Chambal Ghariyals once again got off to a steady start, courtesy of openers Kanishka Thakur and Jincy George, who added 39 runs for the first wicket.

However, the innings lost some momentum after Kanishka, who is now the new Orange cap holder, was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the powerplay for 23 off 18. A couple of quick wickets followed, putting the Ghariyals under pressure and reducing them to 80/4.

With the chase delicately poised, Rahila Firdous and Anamika Raghuwanshi stepped up and provided the much-needed stability. The duo batted sensibly, ensuring there were no further setbacks and guiding the team safely over the line.

Rahila remained unbeaten on 28 off 24 deliveries, while Anamika chipped in with a composed 13* off 10 balls as Chambal Ghariyals completed another successful chase.

It remains to be seen which team among Bundelkhand Bulls, Gwalior Shernis and Royal Nimar Eagles will join Chambal Ghariyals in the final, scheduled to be played on June 13 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. (ANI)

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