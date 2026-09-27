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Home > Sports > Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown

Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown

Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown

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Published: September 27, 2026 18:40:05 IST

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Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE BJK CUP FINAL BETWEEN CZECH REPUBLIC AND UKRAINE TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 27, 2026 6:40 PM IST
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Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown

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Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown
Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown
Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown
Czechs down Ukraine to claim 12th Billie Jean King Cup crown

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