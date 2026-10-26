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Home > Sports > De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn

De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn

De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn

Written By:
Published: October 26, 2026 02:21:05 IST

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De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM STAGE ONE OF THE NEDBANK GRAVEL BURN, A 7-DAY GRAVEL BIKE RACE TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 26, 2026 2:21 AM IST
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De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn

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De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn

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De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn
De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn
De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn
De Marchi and Lang make strong start at Gravel Burn

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