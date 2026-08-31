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Home > Sports > Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

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Published: August 31, 2026 03:40:05 IST

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Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

VIDEO SHOWS: ARCHIVE FOOTAGE OF FIFA PRESIDENT, GIANNI INFANTINO, UEFA PRESIDENT, ALEKSANDER CEFERIN, EXTERIORS OF FIFA HEADQUARTERS SHOTLIST TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 31, 2026 3:40 AM IST
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Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

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Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

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Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam
Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam
Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam
Dutch FA calls for complete FIFA overhaul, proposes global summit in Amsterdam

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