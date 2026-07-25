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Home > Sports > Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

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Published: July 25, 2026 23:04:06 IST

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Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF STAGE 20 OF THE TOUR DE FRANCE COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 25, 2026 11:04 PM IST
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Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

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Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

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Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead
Ecuador's Richard Carapaz wins 20th stage of Tour de France, Pogacar maintains overall lead

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