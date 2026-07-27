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Home > World > SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW

SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW

SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW

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Published: July 27, 2026 00:58:20 IST

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SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW

SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 12:58 AM IST
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SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW

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SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW

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SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW
SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW
SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW
SYRIA PRESIDENT SAYS HIS COUNTRY IS SEEKING TO REACH SECURITY DEAL WITH ISRAEL WITH THE PARTICIPATION OF SEVERAL COUNTRIES – AL JAZEERA INTERVIEW

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