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Home > Sports > Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold

Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold

Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold

Written By:
Published: November 2, 2026 04:40:05 IST

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Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS OF THE FIRST DAY OF THE YOUTH OLYMPIC GAMES IN SENEGAL TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Nov 2, 2026 4:40 AM IST
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Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold

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Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold

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Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold
Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold
Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold
Espinosa makes history with Ecuador's first Olympic swimming gold

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