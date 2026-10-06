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Home > Sports > Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms

Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms

Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms

Written By:
Published: October 6, 2026 16:55:06 IST

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Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms

VIDEO SHOWS: EXTERIORS OF VILLA D'ESTE HOTEL IN CERNOBBIO, LAKE COMO WHERE THE EUROLEAGUE MEETING IS TAKING PLACE  TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 6, 2026 4:55 PM IST
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Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms

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Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms
Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms
Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms
Euroleague clubs gather at Lake Como for expansion vote as NBA Europe looms

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