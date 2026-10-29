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Home > Sports > Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix

Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix

Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix

Written By:
Published: October 29, 2026 03:50:05 IST

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Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix

VIDEO SHOWS: FORMULA 1 DRIVER SERGIO PEREZ DRIVING SHOW RUN IN MEXICO CITY AHEAD OF MEXICAN GRAND PRIX / SOUNDBITES FROM FANS COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 29, 2026 3:50 AM IST
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Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix

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Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix

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Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix

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Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix
Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix
Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix
Fans pack Mexico City's Reforma avenue for Sergio Perez show run before Grand Prix

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