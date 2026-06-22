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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium weren't "efficient enough" against Iran, says coach Garcia

FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium weren't "efficient enough" against Iran, says coach Garcia

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-ghalenoei-calls-irans-unbeaten-start-in-tournament-great-achievement20260622065643"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghalenoei calls Iran's unbeaten start in tournament "great achievement"</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Ghalenoei calls Iran's unbeaten start in tournament "great achievement"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 07:04:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium weren't "efficient enough" against Iran, says coach Garcia

Los Angeles [US], June 22 (ANI): Belgium coach Rudi Garcia said that the team was not “efficient enough” after being held to a goalless draw by a spirited Iran in their second Group G match at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Despite Belgium dominating possession early in the contest, they were repeatedly denied by Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep his side in the game.

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The match turned in the 66th minute when Belgium were reduced to 10 men after Nathan Ngoy was sent off, handing Iran a numerical advantage. However, despite increasing pressure in search of a winner, Iran were also unable to convert their chances, and the match ended 0-0, leaving both sides with a point in a tightly contested Group G.

After the match, Belgium coach Garcia said his team could have won the match against Iran by a larger margin, but lacked finishing efficiency. He added that Belgium controlled the game and executed their tactical plan well, but failed to convert their chances, which ultimately cost them the victory.

“We could have won by three goals against Iran but we weren’t efficient enough. We had many attempts and when you don’t score, you don’t win a match. We dominated, so tactically and in terms of the game plan we played as we wanted to play. But we were wasteful and lacked efficiency,” he said.

Garcia added that playing with 10 men for around 30 minutes in a World Cup match is extremely difficult, referring to Nathan Ngoy’s red card.

“Playing 30 minutes down a man is very difficult in a World Cup,” he said.

Coming to the match, Belgium made an assertive start to the proceedings, controlling possession early and creating the better chances in the opening exchanges. Maxim De Cuyper tested Iranian goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand with a powerful long-range effort, which was dealt with comfortably. Iran, however, remained dangerous on the counterattack and nearly broke the deadlock in the 24th minute when Mehdi Taremi finished a well-worked free-kick routine, only for the goal to be disallowed after a VAR review confirmed a narrow offside.

The Belgian side continued to dominate large portions of the first half, registering multiple attempts on goal. Despite their pressure, they were repeatedly denied by Beiranvand, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep Iran level heading into half-time.

The game took a dramatic turn in the 66th minute when Belgium were reduced to 10 men. Nathan Ngoy was shown a straight red card after bringing down Taremi, who had raced through on goal following a defensive error. The dismissal forced Belgium to reorganise defensively, with tactical adjustments made to contain Iran. Notably, the incident marked the eighth red card of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

With a numerical advantage, Iran increased their attacking intent in search of a winner, introducing fresh attacking options and applying sustained pressure on the Belgian defence. However, despite creating a few late opportunities, they were unable to convert their chances.

The match ended goalless, leaving both teams with a valuable point as Group G remains tightly contested, with Iran (first) and Belgium (second) on two points, while New Zealand (third) and Egypt (fourth) are also level on a point each. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 7:04 AM IST
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Tags: alireza-beiranvandbelgium-vs-iranFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026nathan-ngoyrudi-garcia

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium weren't "efficient enough" against Iran, says coach Garcia
FIFA World Cup 2026: Belgium weren't "efficient enough" against Iran, says coach Garcia
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