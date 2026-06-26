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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/karnataka-pole-vaulter-sindhushree-enters-her-name-in-record-books20260626001900"> <p class="title">Karnataka pole vaulter Sindhushree enters her name in record books</p> <a>

Karnataka pole vaulter Sindhushree enters her name in record books

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Last updated: June 26, 2026 00:58:11 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland

Florida [US], June 26 (ANI): Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed pride over team’s qualification to the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stage after they secured a convincing 3-0 victory over Scotland in their final Group C match at Miami Stadium on Wednesday, June 24 (local time).

Vinicius Junior starred for the five-time world champions against Scotland, scoring twice in the first half before Matheus Cunha added a third after the break to seal top spot in the group for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Another big positive was the return of legendary striker Neymar to action in the second half, in the final few minutes as a substitute.

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After the match, in a post on X, coach Ancelotti expressed pride in Brazil’s qualification and the team’s progress but also emphasised the need to stay focused and well-prepared for the challenges ahead.

“Proud of the qualification and the team’s evolution. Now we have to prepare well, maintaining focus and confidence. Let’s go together,” he said in his X post.

Notably, Brazil’s first-place finish in Group C extended their remarkable record of topping their World Cup group for a 12th consecutive tournament. The five-time champions have finished first in their group at every World Cup since 1982, maintaining an extraordinary 44-year streak of group-stage dominance.

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) celebrated the team’s continued World Cup success, highlighting Brazil’s rich history in the tournament and expressing confidence as the Selecao advance to the knockout stage.

In an X post, the CBF said, “And the story of the greatest National Team in the world at the 2026 World Cup continues. Onward to the final phase.”

Coming to the match, Brazil made a bright start and took the lead in the seventh minute after Scotland were caught out at the back. Rayan capitalised on a misplaced pass from Scott McKenna and set up Vinicius, who rounded Scotland goalkeeper Angus Gunn before calmly slotting the ball into the net.

With the goal, Vinicius etched his name into the country’s football history by becoming the first Brazilian player in 24 years to score in each of his nation’s first three FIFA World Cup matches, matching a feat last achieved by Ronaldo Nazario and Rivaldo in 2002, as per ESPN FC’s X handle. Overall, Vinicius Jr became only the fifth Brazilian player to score in the nation’s first three FIFA World Cup matches, following Jairzinho (1970), Romario (1994), and Ronaldo and Rivaldo (2002). Notably, Brazil went on to win the tournament on each of the previous three occasions.

The South Americans continued to dominate possession and nearly doubled their advantage against Scotland midway through the half, but a second goal from Vinicius was ruled out following a VAR review.

Scotland struggled to create clear opportunities against Brazil’s organised defence and fell further behind in first-half stoppage time. Bruno Guimaraes delivered an inviting cross into the box and Vinicius rose unmarked at the back post to head home his second goal of the night.

The Scotland players attempted to respond after the break but Brazil maintained control and effectively put the contest beyond doubt in the 60th minute. Guimaraes once again played a key role, driving into the penalty area before setting up Matheus Cunha, who finished confidently to make it 3-0 for Brazil.

Scotland continued to battle and forced Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker into a couple of important saves, but they were unable to find a way back into the match.

Brazil also welcomed Neymar back to action, with the forward making his first appearance of the tournament after recovering from injury. The 34-year-old came off the bench in the closing stages as Brazil comfortably saw out the victory.

The result sees Brazil finish top of Group C with seven points and advance to the Round of 32 alongside Morocco, who defeated Haiti 4-2 on the same day. Meanwhile Scotland will have to wait to know whether their three points will be enough to progress as one of the best third-placed teams. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 26, 2026 12:58 AM IST
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Tags: Brazilbrazil-qualificationbrazil-vs-scotlandcarlo ancelottiFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026NeymarVinicius Junior

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Ancelotti "proud" of Brazil as they seal knockout berth after 3-0 win over Scotland

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