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Home > Hollywood > Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India

Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/karan-johar-recalls-brutal-backlash-to-kabhi-alvida-naa-kehna-20-years-ago-says-he-was-labelled-anti-sanskaari20260810211853"> <p class="title">Karan Johar recalls brutal backlash to 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' 20 years ago, says he was labelled 'anti-sanskaari'</p> <a>

Karan Johar recalls brutal backlash to 'Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna' 20 years ago, says he was labelled 'anti-sanskaari'

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Last updated: August 10, 2026 22:00:14 IST

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Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Marvel Studios’ latest outing ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’, featuring Tom Holland’s Peter Parker, has become the highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India, reported Deadline.

The Marvel film has collected USD 10.6 million over the weekend for a cumulative USD 52.8 million take, overtaking the record previously held by James Cameron’s ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ after only 11 days of release.

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It is worth mentioning that the Tom Holland starrer has not faced much competition in India since its release, with two major films (Sunny Deol’s ‘Batwara 1947’ and Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’) now set to open in Indian theatres.

On the other hand, Hollywood films have rallied well at the Indian box office, with both Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’ and ‘Obsession’ earning over USD 10 million.

Earlier, ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ made a historic theatrical debut in India, overtaking ‘Avengers: Endgame’ to earn the biggest opening day bench-mark for a non-Indian film till date.

According to Variety, the film made a gross collection of Rs 72.44 crore on its first day, already surpassing the previous Hollywood launch benchmark set by ‘Endgame’. An audience of nearly 1 million people flocked to theatres on its opening Thursday alone.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film features Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Holland made his debut as Peter Parker in 2016’s ‘Captain America: Civil War’, officially joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He went on to headline ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ alongside Robert Downey Jr., before reprising the role in ‘Avengers: Infinity War’, ‘Avengers: Endgame’, ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, a cameo in ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’, and ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 10, 2026 10:00 PM IST
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Tags: avatar-the-way-of-waterAwarapan 2batwara-1947Brand New Dayhollywood-filmJames CameronMarvel Studiospeter-parkerSpider-Mantom holland

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Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India

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Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India
Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' becomes highest-grossing Hollywood film of all time in India

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