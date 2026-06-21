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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Herve Renard admits Tunisia's 4-0 defeat to Japan reflects clear gap between both teams

FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Herve Renard admits Tunisia's 4-0 defeat to Japan reflects clear gap between both teams

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/batted-magnificently-coach-manish-ojha-hails-vaibhav-sooryavanshis-record-breaking-blitz-in-sri-lanka20260621182842"> <p class="title">"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka</p> <a>

"Batted magnificently": Coach Manish Ojha hails Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's record-breaking blitz in Sri lanka

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 18:48:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Herve Renard admits Tunisia's 4-0 defeat to Japan reflects clear gap between both teams

Monterrey [Mexico], June 21 (ANI): Coach Herve Renard admitted Tunisia’s heavy 4-0 defeat to Japan fell well below expectations, saying the result reflected the clear gap between the two teams on the night.

Despite being eliminated, he stressed the importance of professionalism and urged his players to stay focused with one match remaining.

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Renard said the squad must regroup and prepare to fight in their final group game against the Netherlands, emphasising the need to finish the tournament with responsibility and commitment despite two consecutive losses.

Japan produced a commanding display to overwhelm Tunisia 4-0 in their FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F encounter at Estadio Monterrey, recording their first four-goal performance in World Cup history and leaving the North African side on the brink of elimination.

“It is not the performance we were hoping for … The score of this second match is heavy, but it reflects the difference between the two teams tonight. Even if we are eliminated, we still have a third game to play. We are in a World Cup, and we must remain focused. It is important to get ready to fight for this third game against the Netherlands,” said Renard as per Reuters.

“It’s never easy after two losses in two games, but we must take our responsibilities to be professionals to the very end,” he added.

It was the 1000th match of the FIFA World Cup, and Japan dominated Tunisia throughout the match.

The emphatic victory strengthens Japan’s position in Group F and leaves them needing only a point from their final group fixture against Sweden to secure automatic qualification for the Round of 32.

For Tunisia, the defeat extends a disappointing run of form, with just one victory from their last nine World Cup matches. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 6:48 PM IST
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Tags: FIFA World Cupherve-renardjapanTunisiatunisia-vs-japan

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Herve Renard admits Tunisia's 4-0 defeat to Japan reflects clear gap between both teams

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Herve Renard admits Tunisia's 4-0 defeat to Japan reflects clear gap between both teams
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Herve Renard admits Tunisia's 4-0 defeat to Japan reflects clear gap between both teams
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Herve Renard admits Tunisia's 4-0 defeat to Japan reflects clear gap between both teams
FIFA World Cup 2026: Coach Herve Renard admits Tunisia's 4-0 defeat to Japan reflects clear gap between both teams

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