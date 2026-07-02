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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16

FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/ahmedabad-hosts-fiba-basketball-world-cup-2027-asian-qualifiers-window-320260702213008"> <p class="title">Ahmedabad hosts FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers Window 3</p> <a>

Ahmedabad hosts FIBA Basketball World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers Window 3

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 21:48:13 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16

Mexico City [Mexico], July 2 (ANI): Mexico will carry a formidable home record into their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash against England at the Estadio Azteca–a record that underlines the challenge awaiting the Harry Kane-led England side.

Since first playing at the venue in 1966, Mexico have lost just twice in competitive matches at the Estadio Azteca, underlining its reputation as one of football’s most difficult away grounds. In 89 matches played there, they have recorded 70 wins and 17 draws, showcasing a dominant home advantage over decades.

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England now face a stern test as they prepare to take on the hosts in front of a home crowd, with Mexico’s strong record at the Azteca adding further weight to the knockout encounter.

Another challenge for England will be the high-altitude conditions at Estadio Azteca, with the pitch situated at around 7,220 ft (2,240 metres) above sea level. The thinner air at this height reduces oxygen levels for players and also allows the ball to travel faster and farther compared to lower-altitude venues such as Atlanta Stadium (312 m above sea level), where England faced DR Congo in the Round of 32 clash.

Coming to Mexico’s World Cup 2026 campaign, they started their group stage with a 2-0 win against South Africa and then defeated South Korea 1-0 before registering a 3-0 win over Czechia in their final group-stage match.

In their Round of 32 contest against Ecuador, they emerged victorious 2-0. The win marked Mexico’s first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition’s history, according to OptaJoe’s X handle.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored in the first half to give El Tri a strong lead, while their defence once again held firm to secure a clean sheet.

Ecuador dominated possession after the break but failed to break through, and their challenge ended further when Piero Hincapie was sent off in stoppage time. The win marked Mexico’s fourth consecutive victory of the tournament and extended their run without conceding a goal, underlining their strong form on home soil.

Coming to England, they defeated Croatia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Ghana, then registered a 2-0 win over Panama in their group stage.

In their Round of 32 clash, England came from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 in a tense clash, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to secure a place in the Round of 16 against co-hosts Mexico.

Congo DR stunned England early through Brian Cipenga’s 7th-minute opener and held firm for much of the first half, frustrating England despite their dominance in possession. The African side went into the break leading after disciplined defending and sharp counter-attacks.

England turned the match around late in the second half after tactical changes, with Kane equalising in the 75th minute before completing his brace in the 86th minute to complete a comeback victory.

Now, both teams will meet in the Round of 16 on July 5 (local time). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 9:48 PM IST
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Tags: england-vs-mexicoestadio-aztecaFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026mexico-citymexico-vs-england

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16
FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16
FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16
FIFA World Cup 2026: Estadio Azteca looms large over England as Three Lions eye Mexico's fortress in Round of 16

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