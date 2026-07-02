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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs in UK to stay open for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, says PM Starmer

FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs in UK to stay open for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, says PM Starmer

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/army-chief-gen-dhiraj-seth-felicitates-rowers-lakshay-ujjwal-for-historic-world-rowing-cup-gold20260702220503"> <p class="title">Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth felicitates rowers Lakshay, Ujjwal for historic World Rowing Cup Gold</p> <a>

Army Chief Gen Dhiraj Seth felicitates rowers Lakshay, Ujjwal for historic World Rowing Cup Gold

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Last updated: July 2, 2026 22:42:15 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs in UK to stay open for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, says PM Starmer

London [UK], July 2 (ANI): United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that pubs in the UK will be allowed to open early morning on Monday, July 6 (local time) to screen England’s FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 match against Mexico, encouraging fans to support the Three Lions.

In a video posted by him on X, Keir Starmer said, “We’re making sure that pubs can stay open on Monday morning, early on Monday morning for the England game. So I know lots of people are making their plans. If you’re planning to watch it in the pub, that is great and it’s really good for pubs as well. So come on England.”

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Coming to England’s 2026 World Cup campaign so far, they defeated Croatia 4-2, drew 0-0 with Ghana, and then registered a 2-0 win over Panama in their group stage.

In their Round of 32 clash, England came from behind to beat Congo DR 2-1 in a tense clash, with captain Harry Kane scoring twice to secure a place in the Round of 16 against co-hosts Mexico.

Congo DR stunned England early through Brian Cipenga’s 7th-minute opener and held firm for much of the first half, frustrating England despite their dominance in possession. The African side went into the break leading after disciplined defending and sharp counter-attacks.

England turned the match around late in the second half after tactical changes, with Kane equalising in the 75th minute before completing his brace in the 86th minute to complete a comeback victory.

On the other hand, Mexico started their group stage with a 2-0 win against South Africa and then defeated South Korea 1-0 before registering a 3-0 win over Czechia in their final group-stage match.

In their Round of 32 contest against Ecuador, they emerged victorious 2-0. The win marked Mexico’s first FIFA World Cup knockout-stage victory since 1986 and snapped an eight-match streak of eliminations in World Cup knockout fixtures, the longest such run in the competition’s history, according to OptaJoe’s X handle.

Julian Quinones and Raul Jimenez scored in the first half to give El Tri a strong lead, while their defence once again held firm to secure a clean sheet.

Ecuador dominated possession after the break but failed to break through, and their challenge ended further when Piero Hincapie was sent off in stoppage time. The win marked Mexico’s fourth consecutive victory of the tournament and extended their run without conceding a goal, underlining their strong form on home soil.

Now, both England and Mexico will meet in the Round of 16 on July 5 (local time). (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 2, 2026 10:42 PM IST
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Tags: england-vs-mexicoFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026keir starmeruk-pubs

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs in UK to stay open for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, says PM Starmer

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs in UK to stay open for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, says PM Starmer
FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs in UK to stay open for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, says PM Starmer
FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs in UK to stay open for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, says PM Starmer
FIFA World Cup 2026: Pubs in UK to stay open for England's Round of 16 clash against Mexico, says PM Starmer

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