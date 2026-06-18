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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: "He can unbalance opponent….": Brazil's Danilo points on Neymar's importance leading upto Haiti clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: "He can unbalance opponent….": Brazil's Danilo points on Neymar's importance leading upto Haiti clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-one-of-the-most-disappointing-coaches-ex-manchester-united-legend-slams-portugal-manager-after-1-1-draw-with-dr-congo20260618192319"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "One of the most disappointing coaches...": Ex-Manchester United legend slams Portugal manager after 1-1 draw with DR Congo</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "One of the most disappointing coaches...": Ex-Manchester United legend slams Portugal manager after 1-1 draw with DR Congo

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 18, 2026 19:42:11 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "He can unbalance opponent….": Brazil's Danilo points on Neymar's importance leading upto Haiti clash

Philadelphia [US], June 18 (ANI): Ahead of his side’s FIFA World Cup clash against Haiti scheduled for Saturday, Brazil defender Danilo said that striker Neymar is important to the team’s plans, as if the Brazilians have a player like him, the “opponents become more tense” and just his presence on the field can “unbalance an opponent”.

After a 1-1 stalemate with Morocco, Brazil will take on Haiti in their second FIFA World Cup clash at Philadelphia, scheduled for Saturday. Neymar missed out on the campaign opener as he is recovering from his calf injury, but joined the training for the first time, even if briefly, ahead of the match.

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Brazil are hoping that their veteran is back soon and gives the team an attacking edge that they have been lacking. There have been reports that he could be missing out on the entire group stage, as under a more cautious and conservative approach, Brazil is eyeing that the superstar footballer returns to the pitch in time for the knockouts.

Speaking ahead of the match to the reporters, Danilo said, as per Goal.com, “If you have a player like Neymar, the opponents become more tense and ask for help to mark him. So, with two players marking him, someone from our team will be alone. This can help a lot. Just being on the field, he can unbalance the opponent. We need to deal with reality, of course. We hope he is well and can help us. His quality has already been proven,” he said.

Neymar is doubtful for the clash against Haiti, as he is still working towards full fitness for an injury sustained in May while playing for Santos. Heading into their next clash, Brazil is under pressure to attack and rise above their current third place in Group C. Danilo has warned that their opponents should not be underestimated, pointing out to the defensive masterclass by Cape Verde in their 0-0 draw against Spain.

“Did you see how Cape Verde defended against Spain? It is a matter of giving your all for every ball, defending the result and playing beautifully. Brazil needs to enter the game tactically well-positioned, play a safe game, control the match and seek victory. But we cannot think about a blowout. It is disrespectful. We can’t expect to have the ball at our feet; we have to show that we want the result,” he signed off. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 18, 2026 7:42 PM IST
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FIFA World Cup 2026: "He can unbalance opponent….": Brazil's Danilo points on Neymar's importance leading upto Haiti clash

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FIFA World Cup 2026: "He can unbalance opponent….": Brazil's Danilo points on Neymar's importance leading upto Haiti clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: "He can unbalance opponent….": Brazil's Danilo points on Neymar's importance leading upto Haiti clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: "He can unbalance opponent….": Brazil's Danilo points on Neymar's importance leading upto Haiti clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: "He can unbalance opponent….": Brazil's Danilo points on Neymar's importance leading upto Haiti clash

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