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Home > World > BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y

BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y

BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y

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Published: August 4, 2026 14:51:10 IST

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BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y

Aug 4 (Reuters) – Bank of Jiangsu Co Ltd: * PRELIM H1 NET PROFIT UP 8.1% Y/Y Source text Further company coverage: (Reporting by Beijing Newsroom)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 4, 2026 2:51 PM IST
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BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y

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BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y
BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y
BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y
BRIEF-Bank Of Jiangsu Prelim H1 Net Profit Up 8.1% Y/Y

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