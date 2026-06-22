FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-scaloni-wary-of-hydration-break-impact-as-argentina-prepare-for-tricky-austria-test20260622103743"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Scaloni wary of hydration-break impact as Argentina prepare for tricky Austria test</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Scaloni wary of hydration-break impact as Argentina prepare for tricky Austria test

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 11:22:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium

Los Angeles (California) [US], June 22 (ANI): Iran’s national football team left an emotional message for supporters in the locker room of SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles after their FIFA World Cup 2026 draw against Belgium, thanking fans for their unwavering support and expressing pride in their performances.

According to the Iranian news agency ISNA, the team left a handwritten note for fans in Los Angeles following their second group-stage match.

You Might Be Interested In

“From the ancient Persia of thousands of years ago to the civilised Iran of today, the spirit of Iran remains alive and steadfast,” the note read.

“We came to Los Angeles with pride, competed with honour and leave with dignity. Thank you, Los Angeles, for your hospitality. And thank you to every Iranian who gave their heart, voice and soul for Iran throughout these 180 minutes. May peace, respect and friendship prevail among all nations,” the message added.

Iran’s gesture came after a resilient start to their World Cup campaign. Team Melli opened Group G with an entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand before earning another point in a hard-fought goalless draw against Belgium.

The stalemate with Belgium was largely shaped by the outstanding performance of goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand, who produced a series of crucial saves to keep the European side at bay. The 33-year-old goalkeeper made seven saves, including four diving stops and three high claims, while also preventing an estimated 1.70 goals during the contest.

Beiranvand’s heroics earned him the Superior Player of the Match award as Iran secured a valuable point against a Belgian side that played the final stages with 10 men after defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute.

With two draws from their opening two matches, Iran sit second in Group G and remain firmly in contention for a place in the Round of 32. Egypt lead the standings following their victory over New Zealand, while Belgium are third and New Zealand remain bottom.

Iran will now travel to Seattle for their final group-stage fixture against Egypt on Saturday, knowing a positive result could secure qualification for the knockout rounds. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 11:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: alireza-beiranvandFIFA World Cup 2026iran-football-teamiranian-supporterslos angelessofi-stadiumteam-melli

RELATED News

'Genius' Messi triumphs in Dallas match, Argentina and Austrian fans say

FIFA World Cup 2026: France vs Iraq match suspended due to adverse weather

"Viking row' in the rain, nothing can stop Norway fans

FIFA World Cup 2026: Messi "very happy" after firing Argentina into knockouts with 2-0 win over Austria

Local World Cup fans wave many flags in multicultural Houston

LATEST NEWS

Vitalis International School Launches Parent Partnership Initiative

BRIEF-Atlas Salt Says Jeff Kilborn Resigns As CFO Of Atlas Salt

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

Trump signs orders calling for powerful quantum computer, targeting 2028

Senate passes housing bill in bid to ease supply crunch, high costs

Iran rejects US VP's claims of Tehran allowing nuclear inspectors, says interactions with IAEA based on "safeguards agreements"

Hugh Jackman's 'The Sheep Detectives' to kickstart its OTT journey on Prime Video

CRED founder Kunal Shah to join Meta, lead WhatsApp globally

BRIEF-Brazil's MRV Sells Ten Oaks, Rayzor Ranch In Texas For $139 Million

Clive Davis, towering music executive who reshaped American sound, dies at 94

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium
FIFA World Cup 2026: Iran leave emotional locker-room note for fans after draw with Belgium

QUICK LINKS