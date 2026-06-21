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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in tournament's history

FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in tournament's history

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-norways-erling-haaland-shares-training-snippets-ahead-of-senegal-clash20260621045247"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway's Erling Haaland shares training snippets ahead of Senegal clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Norway's Erling Haaland shares training snippets ahead of Senegal clash

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 21, 2026 07:30:15 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in tournament's history

Toronto [Canada], June 21 (ANI): Germany’s Manuel Neuer created history by becoming the goalkeeper with the most appearances in FIFA World Cup history, featuring in his 21st match during his side’s Group E clash against the Ivory Coast on Saturday (local time), surpassing France’s Hugo Lloris.

Neuer went past Hugo Lloris, who had 20 World Cup appearances, to set a new benchmark for goalkeepers on the global stage, according to 433 X handle.

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In the same match, Ivory Coast’s Franck Kessie, who opened the scoring in the 30th minute, further added to his World Cup legacy. At 29 years and 183 days, Kessie also became the second-oldest goalscorer for the Ivory Coast in World Cup history, behind only Didier Drogba, who scored in 2010 at the age of 32 years and 101 days, according to Opta.

Ahead of the match against the Ivory Coast, Neuer will retire after the conclusion of the FIFA World Cup 2026, as he confirmed the decision during the press conference on Thursday (local time).

The 40-year-old, who was part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning squad and is currently featuring in his fifth consecutive World Cup as the first-choice goalkeeper, had initially retired from international football following Germany’s quarter-final exit at Euro 2024 on home soil, according to Reuters.

Neuer’s inclusion came as a surprise when coach Julian Nagelsmann named him in the 2026 FIFA World Cup squad, following an impressive second half of the season with Bayern Munich.

“I stepped back in 2024 with a good reason after a good home Euro. For me, it was the right decision. It felt right,” Neuer told a press conference, as quoted by Reuters.

Neuer made his comeback in Germany’s opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group E match against Curacao, marking his return in Germany’s commanding 7-1 victory.

“It would have been too much of a sporting burden for me (to have kept playing for the national team) for the last two years,” he added.

“For me, it is clear that this is my last tournament. I do not plan to be there in two years time for the next Euro. In the last few days, I have dealt with the fact that these are the last games for Germany. But I want to look forward to all the games and not to any goodbye shirts,” the veteran goalkeeper said. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 21, 2026 7:30 AM IST
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Tags: FIFA World Cupfifa-2026-world-cupfootballFootball newsfranck-kessiegermanygoalkeeping-recordhugo-llorisivory-coastmanuel-neuer

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in tournament's history

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in tournament's history
FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in tournament's history
FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in tournament's history
FIFA World Cup 2026: Manuel Neuer becomes most-capped goalkeeper in tournament's history

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