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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe backs Ballon d'Or winner Dembele ahead of Iraq clash

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe backs Ballon d'Or winner Dembele ahead of Iraq clash

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-egypt-beat-new-zealand-3-1-to-secure-first-ever-victory-in-tournament20260622084915"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 to secure first-ever victory in tournament</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Egypt beat New Zealand 3-1 to secure first-ever victory in tournament

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 09:59:12 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe backs Ballon d'Or winner Dembele ahead of Iraq clash

Philadelphia (Pennsylvania) [US], June 22 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe has thrown his full support behind Ousmane Dembele ahead of Les Bleus’ FIFA World Cup 2026 Group I clash against Iraq, dismissing criticism of the winger’s display against Senegal and insisting the Ballon d’Or winner remains a vital figure in Didier Deschamps’ side.

Speaking on the eve of France’s second group-stage fixture, Mbappe praised Dembele’s contribution in the opening match and highlighted the tactical influence that often goes unnoticed.

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“Ousmane? I have watched the game back twice; in the first half, he was the best of the four in attack, the one who stood out the most. In the second half, Michael and I were decisive, but he also contributed. He drew in an opponent and left free space for the first goal. Ousmane is very calm. He is the Ballon d’Or winner, and he has everyone’s confidence. I am sure that, starting from tomorrow, he will move forward again. He is going to be a fundamental player for us, that is for sure,” Mbappe said, as per goal.com.

Dembele faced scrutiny despite France opening their World Cup campaign with a victory over Senegal, but Mbappe was quick to underline the Paris Saint-Germain forward’s importance to the team’s attacking structure.

The Real Madrid star, who is set to earn his 100th international cap, also reflected on the responsibility that comes with leading the national side on football’s biggest stage.

“I know what I represent, conscious of making history for my country,” Mbappe said, as per goal.com. “Sometimes the pressure gets to you, but I have been lucky enough to play in this competition already, and I do not expect a brace in the first match to be enough.”

Mbappe also reserved special praise for Michael Olise, whose creativity and attacking flair have added another dimension to the French frontline.

“He is an exceptional player with a style that everyone likes. There is a lot of movement, we have more talented people, and maybe tomorrow two other players will shine. He has the ability to create something different in every game,” he added.

France will take on Iraq on Monday, knowing that a victory would secure qualification for the Round of 16 with a group-stage encounter against Norway still to come. With Mbappe leading the attack, Olise in impressive form and Dembele determined to answer his critics, Les Bleus will be aiming to strengthen their position as one of the tournament favourites. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 9:59 AM IST
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Tags: Ballon dOrdidier-deschampsFIFA World Cup 2026Kylian MbappeOusmane Dembelesenegal

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe backs Ballon d'Or winner Dembele ahead of Iraq clash

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe backs Ballon d'Or winner Dembele ahead of Iraq clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe backs Ballon d'Or winner Dembele ahead of Iraq clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe backs Ballon d'Or winner Dembele ahead of Iraq clash
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe backs Ballon d'Or winner Dembele ahead of Iraq clash

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