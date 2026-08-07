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Home > Hollywood > Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'

Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/hollywood/morgan-freeman-says-he-will-overlook-glitches-in-script-if-pay-is-good-enough20260807090922"> <p class="title">Morgan Freeman says he will "overlook glitches in script" if pay is good enough</p> <a>

Morgan Freeman says he will "overlook glitches in script" if pay is good enough

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Last updated: August 7, 2026 11:02:13 IST

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Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): Priyanka Chopra is set to star opposite Oscar winner Russell Crowe in the upcoming sci-fi action thriller ‘Bluefly’.

The film will be directed by Nimrod Antal and is scheduled to begin principal photography later this year on Australia’s Gold Coast, as reported by Deadline.

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‘Bluefly’ is directed by Antal, known for Predators, from a screenplay by David Frigerio (Beast), William Eubank (Underwater) and Carlyle Eubank (Muzzle). Highland Film Group is handling worldwide rights and will launch sales for the project at the upcoming TIFF market.

According to the official synopsis, the story follows “Deep in the Congo, a grieving UN translator is pulled onto a black-ops mission to recover a downed aircraft that isn’t supposed to exist. As a Special Operations team pushes upriver through militia-held territory, the recovery becomes a descent, and the closer they get to the craft, the clearer it becomes that they were never meant to bring it home,” as quoted by Deadline.

The film is produced by Michael Jefferson for Polite Society, David Frigerio for Broken Open Pictures, Deborah Glover for G2 Dispatch, Arianne Fraser and Delphine Perrier for Highland Film Group, and Vanessa Yao Guo.

Executive producers include Lia Buman, Guy Davies, RuthAnne Frigerio, Brian Kavanaugh-Jones, Jason Kringstein, Katie Leary, Scott Levenson and James Norbury, as per Deadline.

Speaking about the project, Highland Film Group CEO Arianne Fraser said, “We have a stellar cast led by Russell Crowe and Priyanka Chopra Jonas who will ignite the screen in this high-stakes, sci-fi thrill ride with layers of depth,” as quoted by Deadline.

Highland Film Group COO Delphine Perrier added, “Bluefly is heart-pounding entertainment with a complex story full of unexpected twists. With Nimrod Antal at the helm and our wonderful cast, we cannot wait to introduce this fantastic project to our global buyers.”

Director Antal described the film as “an intense, character-driven thriller wrapped inside a bold science-fiction premise. It’s the kind of film I live to make- grounded, propulsive, and full of dread- and I couldn’t ask for a better cast or team to bring it to the screen.”

Crowe, the Oscar-winning star of Gladiator, recently appeared in ‘Nuremberg’ and will next feature in ‘Unabomber’, ‘The Weight’, ‘Billion Dollar Spy’ and Amazon MGM’s reboot of ‘Highlander.’

Priyanka recently led and produced Prime Video’s ‘The Bluff’ and starred in ‘Heads of State’, which became Prime Video’s fourth most-watched film alongside Idris Elba and John Cena.

She is also set to appear in SS Rajamouli’s action-adventure epic ‘Varanasi’, slated for release in April 2027, and the survival thriller ‘Reset’ opposite Orlando Bloom. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 7, 2026 11:02 AM IST
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Tags: blueflyhollywood-collaborationrussell-crowesci-fi-thriller

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Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'

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Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'

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Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'
Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'
Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'
Priyanka Chopra joins Russell Crowe in sci-fi action thriller 'Bluefly'

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