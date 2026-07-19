FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-saka-hat-trick-overcomes-mbappe-brace-as-england-clinch-bronze-with-6-4-win-over-france20260719045512"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Saka hat-trick overcomes Mbappe brace as England clinch bronze with 6-4 win over France</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Saka hat-trick overcomes Mbappe brace as England clinch bronze with 6-4 win over France

Written By:
Last updated: July 19, 2026 05:52:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England

Miami [US], July 19 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe moved ahead of Lionel Messi in the race for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot after scoring a brace in France’s 6-4 defeat to England in the third-place match in Miami on Saturday (local time). The two goals took Mbappe’s tournament tally to 10, putting him two clear of Messi, who has scored eight.

The France forward scored hat-tricks of braces against Senegal, Iraq and Sweden, before adding a penalty against Paraguay, the opening goal against Morocco, and two more strikes in the bronze medal match against England.

You Might Be Interested In

Notably, the brace against England also saw Mbappe create history by overtaking Lionel Messi to become the highest goalscorer in FIFA World Cup history. The two goals took Mbappe’s overall World Cup tally to 22 in just 22 matches, moving him one ahead of Messi, who scored 21 goals in 33 World Cup appearances.

After going into the break 4-0 down, France struck just three minutes into the second half. Dayot Upamecano played a perfectly weighted pass into the penalty area, where Mbappe kept his composure and slotted the ball into the bottom-right corner in the 48th minute, going level with Messi’s 21-goal tally.

Mbappe’s second goal came in the 66th minute after Bradley Barcola’s 54th-minute goal and sparked France’s comeback, cutting England’s lead to 4-3 and making him the leading contender for the Golden Boot of the ongoing World Cup and also the all-time leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history.

The move was brilliantly crafted, with Michael Olise producing a deft flick into Mbappe’s path before the French captain controlled the ball and fired a left-footed finish past Dean Henderson.

Coming to the match, England dominated the opening half, storming to a remarkable 4-0 lead and leaving Les Bleus stunned. Declan Rice broke the deadlock in the third minute before Ezri Konsa doubled England’s advantage in the 18th.

Bukayo Saka then stole the spotlight with two goals in quick succession in the 37th minute and first-half stoppage time, as France conceded four goals in a single half of a FIFA World Cup match for the first time.

The second half, however, witnessed a dramatic turnaround. In his 187th and final game in charge of France, Didier Deschamps’ half-time tactical changes sparked an inspired comeback. Kylian Mbappe pulled one back in the 48th minute before Bradley Barcola reduced the deficit to 4-2 six minutes later. Mbappe struck again in the 66th minute to make it 4-3, putting England under immense pressure.

With momentum swinging towards France, England regained control late on when Bukayo Saka converted an 87th-minute penalty to complete his hat-trick and restore a two-goal cushion. Ousmane Dembele scored in the 90+6th minute to keep France’s hopes alive, but Jude Bellingham sealed England’s thrilling 6-4 victory with a stoppage-time goal in the 90+8th minute, ensuring the Three Lions finished their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with the bronze medal. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 5:52 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: FIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026france-vs-englandKylian Mbappelionel messi

RELATED News

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

'UPT20 League is perfect platform for emerging talent': Kanpur Superstars' Sameer Rizvi ahead of Season 4

Runners battle Arctic ice as Wang, Dam win North Pole marathon

"Nation is proud of her achievement": Rajnath Singh congratulates PV Sindhu after historic Japan Open triumph

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK SUNDAY JULY 19, 2026

LATEST NEWS

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Critical mineral investment falls 9% despite booming demand in 2025: IEA

IRAN'S REVOLUTIONARY GUARDS SAY TWO VESSELS TRANSITING ON THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ' SOUTHERN ROUTE HAD AN ACCIDENT, TWO OTHERS RENOUNCED TRANSITING – TASNIM

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Institutional demand for CXMT's $8.6 billion Shanghai IPO dented by chip stock selloff

Emerging markets poised to outperform in H2 2026 amid attractive valuations, AI-led growth: HSBC

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

Users of Meta's Facebook, Instagram report suffering some outages  

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK SUNDAY JULY 19, 2026

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe overtakes Messi to lead Golden Boot race despite France defeat to England

QUICK LINKS