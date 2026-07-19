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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff

FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-should-have-offered-you-better-ending-but-we-failed-says-mbappe-paying-tribute-to-outgoing-coach-deschamps20260719022020"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: "Should have offered you better ending, but we failed," says Mbappe paying tribute to outgoing coach Deschamps</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: "Should have offered you better ending, but we failed," says Mbappe paying tribute to outgoing coach Deschamps

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Last updated: July 19, 2026 03:09:14 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff

Miami [USA], July 19 (ANI): France captain Kylian Mbappe starts against England in the FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match in Miami on Saturday (local time), with both teams naming heavily rotated line-ups. England, meanwhile, have left key players Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane on the bench.

Mbappe will be aiming to strengthen his bid for the tournament’s Golden Boot while also looking to surpass Lionel Messi as the FIFA World Cup’s all-time leading goalscorer. The two stars are currently tied on eight goals each at the ongoing 2026 World Cup. In the all-time World Cup scoring charts, Messi leads with 21 goals, with Mbappe just one behind on 20.

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The match will also mark Didier Deschamps’ final game as France coach after 14 years in charge, with Les Bleus fielding a largely second-string defence.

France suffered a 2-0 defeat to Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup semi-finals, ending their hopes of reaching a third consecutive World Cup final. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Pedro Porro, who was named Player of the Match, added a second to send Spain into the title clash against Argentina.

England, meanwhile, suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Argentina in the other semi-final in Atlanta, as the defending champions came from behind to win 2-1. Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez struck a stoppage-time winner to send Argentina into the final against Spain.

England vs France FIFA World Cup 2026 third-place match lineups:

England’s lineup for the third-place match: Dean Henderson, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Djed Spence, Jarell Quansah, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Eberechi Eze, Bukayo Saka, Marcus Rashford, Ivan Toney.

France’s lineup for the third-place match: Mike Maignan, Malo Gusto, Ibrahima Konate, Theo Hernandez, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaire-Emery, Rayan Cherki, Kylian Mbappe, Michael Olise, Desire Doue. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 19, 2026 3:09 AM IST
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Tags: didier-deschampsengland-vs-franceFIFA World Cup 2026france-vs-englandharry-kanejude-bellinghamKylian Mbappelionel messi

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff

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FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff
FIFA World Cup 2026: Mbappe starts for France, England bench Kane and Bellingham for third-place playoff

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