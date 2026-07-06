FIFA World Cup 2026: Mexico vs England kickoff delayed by severe weather at Azteca

Mexico City [Mexico], July 6 (ANI): The FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 clash between Mexico and England was delayed by one hour on Sunday (Local Time) after severe weather, including lightning, heavy rain and hail, struck the area around the Azteca Stadium, reported ESPN.

FIFA confirmed that the match, originally scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. local time, would now kick off at 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. EDT) after storm protocols were activated.

“Due to adverse weather conditions in Mexico City, including risk caused by lightning in the vicinity of the stadium, the kick-off of the World Cup 2026 round of 16 match between Mexico and England has been delayed to 7 p.m. local time (9 p.m. EDT). The safety and security of all individuals is FIFA’s priority. We thank all fans for their understanding and cooperation,” a FIFA statement read.

According to ESPN, a shelter-in-place order was issued approximately an hour before the scheduled kickoff, with spectators, media and stadium staff instructed to remain under cover as thunder rolled over the stadium and lightning flashed across the sky.

The disruption came after discussions earlier in the week about moving the match to an earlier start time to avoid forecast storms. At one stage, a noon kickoff was considered, but FIFA ultimately retained the original evening schedule before Sunday’s weather forced the postponement.

Starting XIs

England: Jordan Pickford, Jarell Quansah, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi, Nico O’Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane.

Mexico: Raul Rangel, Jorge Sanchez, Cesar Montes, Johan Vasquez, Jesus Gallardo, Erik Lira, Luis Romo, Gilberto Mora, Raul Jimenez, Julian Quinones, Roberto Alvarado.

Tuchel made three changes to England’s lineup, with Jarell Quansah replacing Djed Spence at right back and Bukayo Saka and Anthony Gordon returning to the starting XI. Aguirre, meanwhile, kept faith with the same Mexico side that defeated Ecuador in the previous round.

Under FIFA protocol, a match cannot begin or continue if lightning is detected within an eight-mile radius of the stadium. Play can only resume after a 30-minute period without any lightning strikes, with each new strike resetting the countdown timer. (ANI)

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