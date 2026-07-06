FIFA World Cup 2026: Sometimes you have to taste defeat, says Ancelotti after Brazil's shock exit

New York [US], July 6 (ANI): ‘Sometimes you have to taste defeat’, Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said after the five-time world champions suffered a stunning 2-1 loss to Norway in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16, admitting his side now needs fresh ideas and greater quality in midfield following their earliest World Cup exit since 1990.

“I think we did a solid job, but that’s football for you, that’s sports. Sometimes you have to taste defeat,” Ancelotti told reporters, as per Reuters, after Brazil’s campaign came to a disappointing end at MetLife Stadium.

The Italian, appointed to guide Brazil back to World Cup glory, insisted his side had controlled large parts of the contest despite failing to capitalise on their chances against a resilient Norwegian defence.

“At the beginning, it seemed to me we were a controlled team; we were creating opportunities,” he said. “It was difficult to put on too much pressure because Norway was locking its defence, applying too much is a risk.”

Brazil had a golden opportunity to take the lead in the first half after Kristoffer Ajer was penalised for a foul on Matheus Cunha following a VAR review. Bruno Guimaraes stepped up but saw his penalty comfortably saved by Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland.

Ancelotti explained that the decision to hand Guimaraes penalty duties was based on statistical analysis.

“According to that, Neymar was the best person to take the penalty, and then Raphinha, and then Bruno,” he said. “So we chose him as we felt he was the best on the field.”

Neither Neymar nor Raphinha started the match, with the veteran forward introduced after the second-half hydration break to a huge ovation from the crowd.

However, it was Norway that found the breakthrough. After withstanding sustained Brazilian pressure, substitute Andreas Schjelderup delivered a pinpoint cross for Erling Haaland to head home in the 79th minute before the striker added a second with a composed left-footed finish to seal one of the biggest upsets of the tournament.

Neymar converted a stoppage-time penalty after Leo Ostigard fouled Casemiro, but the goal came too late to alter the outcome.

Looking ahead, Ancelotti admitted Brazil must rebuild.

“We need some young talent, we need some high-level players coming into Brazilian football,” he said, adding that the team would continue to “look for new ideas.”

Norway’s historic victory secured the Scandinavians a first-ever World Cup quarter-final berth, while Brazil’s defeat marked a seventh consecutive knockout-stage loss to European opposition and their first failure to reach the last eight since the 1990 World Cup. (ANI)

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