FIFA World Cup 2026: Spain edge past Belgium 2-1, set up semifinal clash with Mbappe-led France

California [US], July 11 (ANI): Spain booked their place in the semifinals of the FIFA World Cup 2026 with a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Belgium, setting up a blockbuster last-four clash against France.

Fabian Ruiz, handed a surprise start ahead of Pedri, and substitute Mikel Merino scored for Spain, while Charles De Ketelaere found the net for Belgium in a match that also saw goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois forced off with an injury.

Ruiz opened the scoring after Belgian goalkeeper Courtois parried Dani Olmo’s effort into his path. Spain continued to threaten through Lamine Yamal, whose lively display earned him the Player of the Match award.

Belgium equalised just before halftime when Kevin De Bruyne released Timothy Castagne down the right, and the defender’s pinpoint cross was headed home by De Ketelaere, who timed his run perfectly to stay onside.

The goal also ended Spain goalkeeper Unai Simon’s remarkable run of 560 consecutive World Cup minutes without conceding, surpassing the previous tournament record of 517 minutes set by Italy’s Walter Zenga in 1990.

Belgium suffered a major setback in the 71st minute when Courtois was forced off with an apparent injury and replaced by Senne Lammens. The substitute goalkeeper was beaten soon after when he failed to hold Pau Cubarsi’s long-range effort, allowing Merino, who had only recently entered the game, to pounce on the rebound and score the winner.

The victory extended Spain’s unbeaten run to 36 matches since their defeat to Colombia, equalling Argentina’s unbeaten streak between 2019 and 2022 and leaving them just one game short of Italy’s world-record 37-match unbeaten run.

Spain will now face France in a highly anticipated semifinal as they continue their bid for another FIFA World Cup title.

For Les Blues, skipper Kylian Mbappe continued his brilliant FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign by scoring in France’s 2-0 quarterfinal victory over Morocco, helping Les Bleus reach the semi-finals.

The France captain became the youngest player to make 20 World Cup appearances and the fastest to score 20 goals in the tournament’s history, taking his overall World Cup tally to 20 goals across the 2018, 2022 and 2026 editions. His eighth goal of the ongoing tournament also saw him draw level with Lionel Messi in the Golden Boot race.

Mbappe additionally set a new record for the most match-winning goals in FIFA World Cup history with eight and became the first French player to be directly involved in 100 international goals, registering 64 goals and 36 assists for Les Bleus. (ANI)

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