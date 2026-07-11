Israeli drone attack injures several in Northern Gaza's Hospital

Gaza [Palestine], July 11 (ANI): At least three people were wounded after an Israeli drone struck a hospital in Northern Gaza, despite a ‘ceasefire’ being in place, Al Jazeera reported, citing Palestine’s Ministry of Health.

The attack took place on Friday (local time) at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahiya, where three people were injured in the courtyard of the hospital, while three were wounded in the nearby areas.

The Palestinian Health Ministry condemned the attack, terming it a part of Israel’s “systematic targeting of health facilities”. The Ministry further said that the attacks jeopardise the ability of healthcare workers and hospitals to provide both routine and life-saving medical services, Al Jazeera reported.

On Thursday, Fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza killed six people despite a US-brokered “ceasefire,” Al Jazeera reported, quoting Gaza’s Civil Defence agency and health officials.

Two of the six deceased were killed after an Israeli drone struck central Gaza’s Nuseirat camp, while the other four died in different parts of the region, Al Jazeera reported, citing the Civil Defence agency. Hospitals in Gaza confirmed receiving the bodies of the six people killed in the attacks.

On July 5, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian condemned Israel’s actions in the region and criticised the United States for supporting them, alleging that the region has witnessed the targeted killing of intellectuals, scientists and other influential figures, IRNA reported.

Speaking at the international conference “Imam Khamenei; The Eternal Leader of Resistance” in Tehran, he also questioned the effectiveness of international institutions, saying they had failed to prevent such actions despite claiming to uphold human rights, IRNA reported.

Pezeshkian said that if “Muslim nations acted collectively, conflicts and humanitarian crises in Gaza, Lebanon and Palestine could not continue unchecked.” He also warned that divisions among Islamic sects and ethnic groups create opportunities for external actors to exploit regional tensions, as reported by IRNA. (ANI)

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