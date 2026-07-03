FIFA World Cup 2026: Switzerland happy but want more, says Ndoye after Round of 32 win over Algeria

Vancouver [Canada], July 3 (ANI): Switzerland forward Dan Ndoye said that the team is happy and know that their FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 win over Algeria is special but they “want more”.

Switzerland’s last World Cup knockout win came in 1954, when they hosted the tournament and won a playoff to advance from the group stage after finishing level with Italy, according to the FIFA website.

However, a 2-0 win over Algeria in Vancouver, with goals from Breel Embolo and Dan Ndoye, has now ended that long wait and changed the record.

Ndoye said Switzerland recognise their win as special but remain focused on achieving more, adding that they will quickly shift attention to their next match and opponent.

“We know that what we did today is special but we want more. We are happy today and tomorrow we will think about the next step and the next game, the next opponent,” he said.

Ndoye said the victory felt very special and important, calling it a historic moment for the nation. He added that both the team and the country had long dreamed of such success and hope to keep building on it to inspire further achievements.

“It feels great, really great. It was really important for us to win today. We wrote one page of history for our nation and we hope we will continue like that because this is what we have dreamt about that. Not just the players, but the country has been dreaming about this and we want to continue to make them dream,” he added.

Coming to Switzerland’s match against Algeria, Breel Embolo opened the scoring early in the 10th minute, finishing off a brilliant move initiated by Johan Manzambi. The winger produced a solo run down the left flank before reaching the byline and delivering a pinpoint cross, which Embolo converted from close range.

Holding a 1-0 lead at half-time, Switzerland doubled their advantage immediately after the restart when Dan Ndoye struck in the 46th minute. The goal came after a defensive clearance fell kindly to him outside the box, allowing him to fire a low effort into the net.

Algeria, led by Riyad Mahrez, attempted to mount a comeback but failed to break through the disciplined Swiss defence. Switzerland also came close to adding a third late on, though Fabian Rieder missed a gilt-edged opportunity.

Despite the missed chance, the Swiss side comfortably saw out the match, registering a 2-0 win and booking their place in the Round of 16.

Switzerland will remain in Vancouver, where they will next take on either Colombia or Ghana on July 7. (ANI)

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