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Home > Sports > "My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career

"My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/south-africas-shabnim-ismail-becomes-1st-woman-to-claim-50-t20-wc-wickets20260703191242"> <p class="title">South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets</p> <a>

South Africa's Shabnim Ismail becomes 1st woman to claim 50 T20 WC wickets

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Last updated: July 3, 2026 20:05:11 IST

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"My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career

London [UK], July 3 (ANI): Former England skipper Ben Stokes reflected on his 15-year journey with England, describing it as an emotional and eventful career filled with extreme highs and lows, both on and off the field.

Ben Stokes, one of England’s modern-day cricketing icons, has announced his retirement from international cricket, following the third Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge earlier this week.

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He said the decision to step away was entirely his own and came at the right time, with no outside influence. He expressed deep gratitude to everyone who supported him throughout his career, including England fans, teammates, friends, and family.

Stokes said he cherished every moment of representing England and will now look forward to watching and supporting the team from the outside, while appreciating the memories and relationships built over his playing career.

“It’s been a mad 15 years. It’s had everything thrown in there, from the highest highs to the lowest lows (on and off the field). My time was up, and no one was going to be able to make that decision other than me. But in the meantime, I just want to say I [?] every single England fan and every single cricket fan who’s supported me over the years,” Stokes wrote in an X post.

“I [?] every single person I’ve walked out onto the field with representing England. I could go on and on, but I hope you get the gist of how much I loved doing what I did for 15 years. I’m looking forward to being a fan and supporting the team, and the odd day in hospitality won’t go amiss. Family, friends, teammates, fans… I [?] yas all. Stokesy,” he added.

The decision brings the curtain down on a glittering 15-year international career that began in 2011 and included four years as England’s Test captain. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 3, 2026 8:05 PM IST
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Tags: ben stokesengland cricketinternational cricketnew zealandRetirementtest-captain

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"My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career

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"My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career

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"My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career
"My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career
"My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career
"My time was up": Ben Stokes bids emotional farewell to England after 15 years career

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