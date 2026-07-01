FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16

Oslo [Norway], July 1 (ANI): Following Norway’s progress to the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16, thousands of Norway fans took to the streets, performing a mega “Viking row” celebration in Oslo on Tuesday, leaving behind some damage to city streets and metro trains in the process.

After Erling Haaland nailed the killer blow against Ivory Coast in their 2-1 win, a crowd of fans in red and blue stretched from the Royal Palace hundreds of metres along Karl Johans gate, the main street of the city, performing the synchronised ‘Viking row’ celebration that has taken the FIFA World Cup by storm just as much as their national side and, in particular, Haaland.

Notably, the ‘Viking Row’ is a popular celebration in which fans imitate the synchronised rowing of a traditional Viking ship. It represents unity, strength, and a collective fighting spirit. Much like the Vikings of history who rowed together before heading into battle, modern Norwegian supporters perform the gesture in unison to express team spirit and back their football side.

Near the Royal Palace, over-enthusiastic fans also uprooted plants and tore down fence posts.

“I dare not think what will happen if we make it all the way to the final,” Royal Gardener Ole Johan Hildre said to Norwegian broadcaster NRK as quoted by Reuters.

Metro carriages were taken out of service by transit authorities as fans tore down the advertisements on them and put dents in carriage ceilings in the chaotic post-match celebrations.

“It is unfortunate that people get so carried away that it affects our equipment,” Gina Scholz, communications manager for transit operator Sporveien, said local media, while concluding positively: “It has been a fantastic evening.”

Haaland extended his remarkable scoring streak for Norway. With the win against Ivory Coast, Haaland becomes the first player in 72 years to score in his first 3 starts at the World Cup.

Haaland extended his remarkable scoring streak for Norway, finding the net in his 13th consecutive competitive international fixture.

The high-stakes Round of 32 clash delivered end-to-end drama, culminating in the Manchester City striker capturing his 60th goal for his country and extending his historic World Cup goal-scoring run. (ANI)

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