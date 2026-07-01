FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news donald trump DUBAI Dubai airport news today business news India T20 World Cup 2026 urvashi rautela Avatar 4 Bengaluru hotels LPG supply crisis Iddo Netanyahu ali khamenei Balendra Shah CBSE Class 12 Maths pakistan entertainment news
LIVE TV
Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-quinones-jimenez-shine-as-mexico-continue-historic-run-equal-clean-sheet-record20260701202744"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones, Jimenez shine as Mexico continue historic run; equal clean sheet record</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: Quinones, Jimenez shine as Mexico continue historic run; equal clean sheet record

Written By:
Last updated: July 1, 2026 20:37:10 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16

Oslo [Norway], July 1 (ANI): Following Norway’s progress to the FIFA World Cup 2026 round of 16, thousands of Norway fans took to the streets, performing a mega “Viking row” celebration in Oslo on Tuesday, leaving behind some damage to city streets and metro trains in the process.

After Erling Haaland nailed the killer blow against Ivory Coast in their 2-1 win, a crowd of fans in red and blue stretched from the Royal Palace hundreds of metres along Karl Johans gate, the main street of the city, performing the synchronised ‘Viking row’ celebration that has taken the FIFA World Cup by storm just as much as their national side and, in particular, Haaland.

You Might Be Interested In

Notably, the ‘Viking Row’ is a popular celebration in which fans imitate the synchronised rowing of a traditional Viking ship. It represents unity, strength, and a collective fighting spirit. Much like the Vikings of history who rowed together before heading into battle, modern Norwegian supporters perform the gesture in unison to express team spirit and back their football side.

Near the Royal Palace, over-enthusiastic fans also uprooted plants and tore down fence posts.

“I dare not think what will happen if we make it all the way to the final,” Royal Gardener Ole Johan Hildre said to Norwegian broadcaster NRK as quoted by Reuters.

Metro carriages were taken out of service by transit authorities as fans tore down the advertisements on them and put dents in carriage ceilings in the chaotic post-match celebrations.

“It is unfortunate that people get so carried away that it affects our equipment,” Gina Scholz, communications manager for transit operator Sporveien, said local media, while concluding positively: “It has been a fantastic evening.”

Haaland extended his remarkable scoring streak for Norway. With the win against Ivory Coast, Haaland becomes the first player in 72 years to score in his first 3 starts at the World Cup.

Haaland extended his remarkable scoring streak for Norway, finding the net in his 13th consecutive competitive international fixture.

The high-stakes Round of 32 clash delivered end-to-end drama, culminating in the Manchester City striker capturing his 60th goal for his country and extending his historic World Cup goal-scoring run. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 1, 2026 8:37 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Erling Haalandnorway-fans-viking-row-celebration-oslonorway-fifa-world-cupnorway-ivory-coast-fifa-world-cupnorway-viking-row-celebration

RELATED News

Cape Verde prepare to make history against Argentina

Mbappe's record spree, the 'inevitable' Haaland and Mexico's historic run: FIFA World Cup 2026 snapshot

Highlights: Sinner stays clear of trouble, Sabalenka and Osaka through

From music stars to NFL players, who is expected at Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce wedding?

FIFA World Cup 2026: "This is bigger than football," says Haaland as Norway celebrates with 'Viking Row' after win over Ivory Coast

LATEST NEWS

Russia warns Apple of $52 million fine over alleged bias against local apps

Canada will join Eurovision Song Contest in 2027

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

Meta names Alex Schultz first chief data officer

India, EU advance cooperation on sustainable ship recycling; 3 Indian yards ready for EU recognition

Chris Brown faces USD 13 million verdict in housekeeper dog mauling case

"Username feature on WhatsApp may increase online fraud, phishing": Centre

DPS Bharuch Creates History as the District’s First School to Implement The Mind Sync – India’s First Mental Health Education Program

META NAMES ALEX SCHULTZ AS ITS FIRST CHIEF DATA OFFICER – COMPANY

Canada will join Eurovision Song Contest in 2027

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16
FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16
FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16
FIFA World Cup 2026: Thousand of Norway fans dent metro trains, uproot plans during 'Vikings Row' celebration after reaching R16

QUICK LINKS