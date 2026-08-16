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Home > World > ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND

ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND

ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND

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Published: August 16, 2026 18:05:06 IST

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ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND

ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 16, 2026 6:05 PM IST
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ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND

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ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND

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ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND
ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND
ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND
ZIMBABWE POLICE: DEATH TOLL FROM BOAT ACCIDENT ON LAKE KARIBA ON AUGUST 11 IS NOW AT 80 AFTER MORE BODIES FOUND

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