FIFA World Cup 2026: "We have to look for new ideas," says Brazil coach Ancelotti after World Cup exit

New York [US], July 6 (ANI): Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti said his team would use its FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16 exit as motivation for the future after suffering a 2-1 defeat to Norway in New Jersey, according to ESPN.

The five-time world champions were knocked out after Erling Haaland scored twice late in the match to send Norway into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time in the nation’s history.

Reflecting on the defeat, Ancelotti said the team would continue working to improve despite the disappointment.

“What I say is that we continue to do our jobs and look for new ideas,” Ancelotti said after the match, as quoted by ESPN.

“It’s the same thing we did this year. It is an experience on my side; it is a very disappointing result and all of us are really saddened. But this was a great group and I have to thank my players; they worked really hard. I don’t think we deserved to lose, but we have to accept it,” he added.

The Brazilian coach acknowledged the emotional impact of the defeat but stressed that the team must respond positively.

“That is football for you, that is sports. Sometimes you have to manage the sadness and bitter taste of a defeat. I am very used to that, but we are going to take this defeat and use it as fuel for the new cycle,” Ancelotti said, as quoted by ESPN.

“Everyone is profoundly sad, as the fans are. This is normal to have those feelings, but what we have to do is react correctly,” he added.

Ancelotti said a crucial element of Brazil’s rebuild will be finding new players in midfield, with Neymar saying he will retire from international competition after the elimination and the likes of Casemiro and Fabinho expected to follow him.

“We have to think about the future, but it is very evident that in the midfield, I think that we have to move some players,” he said. We need some young talent; we need some high-level players coming into Brazilian football. This national team has a very solid group, great players that continue and some new players that can come in.”

On a missed penalty by Bruno Guimaraes in the first half, Ancelotti said “statistics” showed the Newcastle midfielder to be the best option to take the spot-kick. “

We did statistics for the players and according to that, Raphinha was the best option [as penalty taker],” Ancelotti said. The best person would be Raphinha and then Neymar, and after that, Bruno Guimaraes. After Bruno, it would be Martinelli, so we chose Bruno Guimaraes as we felt he would be the best.” (ANI)

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