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Home > Sports > Donald Trump personally sought FIFA review of Balogun suspension ahead of Belgium clash in World Cup: Report

Donald Trump personally sought FIFA review of Balogun suspension ahead of Belgium clash in World Cup: Report

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/fifa-world-cup-2026-us-official-confirms-trump-infantino-talks-over-balogun-suspension-ahead-of-last-16-clash20260706064803"> <p class="title">FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash</p> <a>

FIFA World Cup 2026: US official confirms Trump-Infantino talks over Balogun suspension ahead of last-16 clash

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Last updated: July 6, 2026 07:37:12 IST

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Donald Trump personally sought FIFA review of Balogun suspension ahead of Belgium clash in World Cup: Report

Washington, DC [US], July 6 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump personally intervened in Folarin Balogun’s FIFA World Cup 2026 suspension case by calling FIFA President Gianni Infantino and requesting a review of the striker’s automatic ban, reported Fox News.

Citing a source familiar with the matter, Fox News reported that Trump contacted Infantino after Balogun was sent off in the United States’ Round of 32 victory over Bosnia and Herzegovina. The report said FIFA subsequently reviewed the matter before clearing the 25-year-old forward to play in Monday’s Round of 16 clash against Belgium.

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FIFA’s decision was announced on Sunday by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, which stated, “By operation of Article 27 FDC, the implementation of the automatic match suspension for USA player Folarin Balogun is suspended for a probationary period of one (1) year.”

Balogun had received a red card in the 64th minute of the USA’s 2-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina but had already played a key role in the Americans’ campaign, scoring three goals during the tournament.

Following FIFA’s decision, Trump publicly welcomed the outcome on Truth Social, writing, “Thank you to FIFA for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President Donald J. Trump.”

The ruling has not gone unchallenged. Belgium’s football federation has strongly objected to FIFA’s interpretation of its disciplinary regulations and has said it is examining all available options after Balogun was declared eligible for the knockout fixture.

The availability of the New York-born striker comes as a major boost for head coach Mauricio Pochettino, with the United States aiming to reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals for the first time since the 2002 tournament in Korea and Japan.

Standing in their way is a familiar opponent. The USA last faced Belgium at the World Cup in the Round of 16 in Brazil in 2014, where the Europeans secured a dramatic 2-1 extra-time victory despite an iconic 16-save performance from American goalkeeper Tim Howard.

With Balogun now cleared to feature, the United States will head into Monday’s high-stakes encounter in Seattle hoping the striker can help end a 24-year wait for a place in the World Cup’s last eight, while FIFA’s handling of his suspension continues to generate debate off the pitch. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 6, 2026 7:37 AM IST
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Tags: donald trumpFIFA World Cup 2026folarin-balogunGianni Infantinorudi-garciaus-belgium

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Donald Trump personally sought FIFA review of Balogun suspension ahead of Belgium clash in World Cup: Report

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Donald Trump personally sought FIFA review of Balogun suspension ahead of Belgium clash in World Cup: Report
Donald Trump personally sought FIFA review of Balogun suspension ahead of Belgium clash in World Cup: Report
Donald Trump personally sought FIFA review of Balogun suspension ahead of Belgium clash in World Cup: Report
Donald Trump personally sought FIFA review of Balogun suspension ahead of Belgium clash in World Cup: Report

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