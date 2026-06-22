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Home > Sports > FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We love Mexican people,' says Iran captain Jahanbakhsh after Belgium draw

FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We love Mexican people,' says Iran captain Jahanbakhsh after Belgium draw

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/cricket/england-docked-12-wtc-points-for-slow-over-rate-during-second-test-against-new-zealand20260622133153"> <p class="title">England docked 12 WTC points for slow over-rate during second Test against New Zealand</p> <a>

England docked 12 WTC points for slow over-rate during second Test against New Zealand

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 22, 2026 14:28:11 IST

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FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We love Mexican people,' says Iran captain Jahanbakhsh after Belgium draw

Los Angeles (California) [US], June 22 (ANI): Iran captain Alireza Jahanbakhsh has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Mexican people for their support during the FIFA World Cup 2026, saying the team has developed a special bond with the people of Mexico after relocating its tournament base to Tijuana.

Jahanbakhsh praised the reception his team received in Mexico amid a challenging build-up to the tournament. Iran secured a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Belgium in Los Angeles.

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IRNA News Agency shared a video of Jahanbakhsh on X with the caption, “Alireza Jahanbakhsh, captain of the Iranian national team, appreciated Mexican people’s hospitality and said, ‘We love Mexican people.'”

“Talking about Tijuana, I would love to say we love Mexican people. I think everyone has the same feeling. It’s just unbelievable how welcome we were there, and the hospitality there is amazing. And I think there’s a really heartfelt feeling between the players of the team and the Mexican people now. And I would like to say, ‘Muchas Gracias’!” the Iranian skipper told reporters, as per IRNA News Agency.

Iran moved their World Cup base camp from Arizona to Tijuana before the start of the tournament, following uncertainty surrounding travel and entry arrangements to the United States. Since then, Mexican supporters have turned out in large numbers to back Team Melli during their matches, helping create a home-away-from-home atmosphere.

On the pitch, Iran continued their impressive start to the tournament with a resilient draw against Belgium. Goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand produced a standout performance, making seven saves and frustrating the European side throughout the contest. His display earned him the Superior Player of the Match award.

Belgium’s task became more difficult when defender Nathan Ngoy was sent off in the 66th minute, but Iran had already demonstrated their defensive discipline and determination to secure a valuable point.

Iran opened their World Cup campaign with an entertaining 2-2 draw against New Zealand and now sit second in Group G with two points from two matches. Egypt lead the group following their victory over New Zealand, while Belgium are third.

Team Melli will now travel to Seattle for a decisive final group-stage encounter against Egypt, with qualification for the Round of 32 still firmly within their grasp. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 22, 2026 2:28 PM IST
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Tags: alireza-beiranvandalireza-jahanbakhshFIFA World Cup 2026iraniranian-footballlos angelesteam-mellitijuana

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FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We love Mexican people,' says Iran captain Jahanbakhsh after Belgium draw

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FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We love Mexican people,' says Iran captain Jahanbakhsh after Belgium draw
FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We love Mexican people,' says Iran captain Jahanbakhsh after Belgium draw
FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We love Mexican people,' says Iran captain Jahanbakhsh after Belgium draw
FIFA World Cup 2026: 'We love Mexican people,' says Iran captain Jahanbakhsh after Belgium draw

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