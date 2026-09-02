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Home > Sports > Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case

Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case

Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case

Written By:
Published: September 2, 2026 21:22:05 IST

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Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case

VIDEO SHOWS: FLORIDA STATE ATTORNEY THOMAS BAKKEDAHL MAKING REMARKS ABOUT GOLFER TIGER WOODS FULL SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW SHORTLY 

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 2, 2026 9:22 PM IST
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Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case

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Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case

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Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case
Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case
Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case
Florida prosecutor says Woods' prescription drug use complicated DUI case

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