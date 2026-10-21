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Home > Sports > Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens

Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens

Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens

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Published: October 21, 2026 07:50:05 IST

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Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens

VIDEO SHOWS: POST-MATCH PRESS CONFERENCE WITH MANCHESTER CITY MANAGER ENZO MARESCA COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 21, 2026 7:50 AM IST
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Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens

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Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens

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Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens

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Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens
Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens
Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens
Foden hat trick helps Man City to 5-1 win over AEK Athens

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