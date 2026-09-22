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Home > Sports > France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

Written By:
Published: September 22, 2026 02:11:05 IST

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France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

VIDEO SHOWS: PLAYERS IN FRENCH NATIONAL SOCCER TEAM ARRIVING AND TRAINING AHEAD OF UEFA NATIONS LEAGUE MATCH AGAINST TURKEY ON SEP. 25 COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 22, 2026 2:11 AM IST
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France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

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France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey
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France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey
France national soccer team trains ahead of face-off with Turkey

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