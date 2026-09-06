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Home > Sports > Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open

Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open

Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open

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Published: September 6, 2026 07:20:05 IST

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Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM DAY SEVEN OF THE U.S. OPEN EDITORS NOTE: NO USE AFTER 2300GMT ON SEPTEMBER 6, 2026 COMPLETE SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 6, 2026 7:20 AM IST
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Gauff advances after Fritz and Keys dent home hopes at US Open

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Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open

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Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open

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Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open
Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open
Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open
Gauff advances after Fritz, Keys and Anisimova dent home hopes at US Open

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