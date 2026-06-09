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Home > Sports > "Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury

"Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/football/playing-for-both-of-us-scotland-captain-robertson-on-emotional-fifa-world-cup-tribute-to-diogo-jota20260609124348"> <p class="title">"Playing for both of us": Scotland captain Robertson on emotional FIFA World Cup tribute to Diogo Jota</p> <a>

"Playing for both of us": Scotland captain Robertson on emotional FIFA World Cup tribute to Diogo Jota

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 9, 2026 13:14:11 IST

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"Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury

New Delhi [India], June 9 (ANI): England defender Djed Spence has said he will likely need to wear a protective mask during the FIFA World Cup 2026 after breaking his jaw in an English Premier League match last month.

The Tottenham Hotspur player picked up the injury following a collision with Chelsea striker Liam Delap and later featured with a mask in his side’s final league game of the season against Everton.

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Spence, who completed the match against Chelsea despite the setback, said he was never overly concerned about the possibility of missing out due to the injury.

“It’s a little bit uncomfortable but it is what it is,” Spence told reporters on Monday, as quoted by Reuters.

“I’ve got a broken jaw so I have to wear it throughout the tournament. It’s something I will have to get used to it. It’ll be three months until it’s fully healed, so it’s a long time. It was painful but luckily I play football with my feet and not my jaw. So I was all good,” the 25-year-old added.

The 48-nation tournament will see 1,248 players compete across 104 matches in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

England, the 1966 FIFA World Cup champions, will begin their 2026 World Cup campaign in Group L alongside Croatia, Ghana and Panama. The Three Lions open their tournament against Croatia on June 17 at Dallas Stadium before facing Ghana on June 23 in Boston and Panama on June 27 at New York New Jersey Stadium.

England’s 26-man squad for the tournament includes experienced names such as Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Jordan Pickford and Bukayo Saka. The squad also features emerging talents including Kobbie Mainoo, Morgan Rogers and Tino Livramento.

England will be aiming to add a second World Cup title to the one they won in 1966, when they defeated West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 9, 2026 1:14 PM IST
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Tags: djed-spenceEnglish premier leagueFIFA World CupFIFA World Cup 2026footballFootball newsjaw-injurypremier leagueprotective-mask

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"Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury

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"Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury

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"Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury
"Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury
"Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury
"Have to get used to it": Djed Spence to wear protective mask at FIFA World Cup after jaw injury

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