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Home > Business > Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline

Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/business/dreame-technology-redefines-hands-free-cleaning-with-the-launch-of-the-dreame-d30-ultra-robot-vacuum20260727135140"> <p class="title">Dreame Technology Redefines Hands-free Cleaning with the Launch of the Dreame D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum</p> <a>

Dreame Technology Redefines Hands-free Cleaning with the Launch of the Dreame D30 Ultra Robot Vacuum

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Last updated: July 27, 2026 14:23:13 IST

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Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): More than 4 crore income tax returns (ITRs) have been filed for Assessment Year 2026-27, as per the Income Tax Department.

The I-T Department has urged taxpayers to file their ITR-1 and ITR-2 returns ahead of the July 31, 2026 deadline to avoid last-minute rush and stress.

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“4 Crore+ ITRs for AY 2026-27 filed and counting! Avoid the 31 July, 2026 deadline stress and file your ITR 1 & 2 early,” IT-Department said in a statement on X.

Last week, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted record Income Tax Return (ITR) filings and improvements in grievance redressal.

FM had also urged the I-Tax Department to expedite refund processing to strengthen taxpayer confidence and enhance ease of compliance.

Addressing the 167th Income Tax Day celebrations, the first since the “Income Tax Act, 2025” came into force, Sitharaman stressed the Department’s role has expanded beyond revenue collection to include fairness, ease of doing business and citizen-centric service delivery. She outlined 5Rs of responsive tax governance.

She further said that the ongoing income tax filing season has achieved several significant milestones, with the e-Filing portal handling more than one crore taxpayer interactions in a single day following enhancements to its computing capacity and bandwidth.

Peak daily interactions reached nearly 1.6 crore. As of July 21, more than 3.2 crore Income Tax Returns (ITRs) had been filed, of which 94 per cent had been verified and 60 per cent processed.

Highlighting improvements in grievance redressal, Sitharaman said the Department resolved 94 per cent of nearly 78,000 grievances received through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) during FY 2025-26.

The average disposal time was reduced from 57 days to 28 days, while nearly two-thirds of the complaints were resolved within three weeks. She added that on the e-Nivaran platform, 95 per cent of around 3.5 lakh grievances had been disposed of, with the average resolution time falling to 42 days. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jul 27, 2026 2:23 PM IST
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Tags: citizen-centric-servicesgrievance-redressalIncome Tax ReturnsITR filingitr-1itr-2tax-deadlinetax-departmenttax-enhancementsunion-finance-minister

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Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline

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Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline

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Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline
Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline
Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline
Over 4 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27; taxpayers urged to beat July 31 deadline

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