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Home > Sports > Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight

Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight

Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight

Written By:
Published: September 18, 2026 01:55:07 IST

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Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight

VIDEO SHOWS: HIGHLIGHTS FROM THE ROUND OF 16 MATCHES AT THE U-20 WOMEN'S WORLD CUP IN POLAND TEMPLATE ONLY, SHOTLIST AND SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 18, 2026 1:55 AM IST
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Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight

Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight

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Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight

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Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight
Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight
Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight
Hunter hat-trick fires Canada into U20 World Cup last eight

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