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Home > Sports > Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

Written By:
Published: September 19, 2026 04:14:05 IST

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Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

VIDEO SHOWS: FRANCE NATIONAL FOOTBALL TEAM COACH, ZINEDINE ZIDANE, GIVING PRESS CONFERENCE COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 19, 2026 4:14 AM IST
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Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

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Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

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Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad
Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad
Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad
Jacquet among new faces in Zidane's first France squad

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