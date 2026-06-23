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Home > Sports > India finish runners-up at AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament in Bangkok

India finish runners-up at AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament in Bangkok

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/others/fifth-asia-cup-bridge-championships-start-in-goa20260622225432"> <p class="title">Fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championships start in Goa </p> <a>

Fifth Asia Cup Bridge Championships start in Goa

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: June 23, 2026 01:37:11 IST

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India finish runners-up at AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament in Bangkok

Bangkok [Thailand] June 23 (ANI): India delivered a standout performance at the AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament, finishing as runners-up after an impressive campaign in a competition featuring 11 national teams from across Asia.

The closed international tournament, sanctioned by the Asian Electronic Sports Federation (AESF), featured 11 national teams from across Asia, including Hong Kong, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Nepal, according to a release.

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The participating teams first competed in the online qualification stage on 14 June 2026. Delivering an impressive performance, Team India topped its group to secure qualification for the Grand Finals, which were held in Bangkok, Thailand, on 21 June 2026.

Team India showcased resilience, strategic depth and composure throughout the tournament to secure a place in the Grand Finals and finish second overall.

Led by captain Adnan Mohammed Badshah, alongside Sai Krishna Nalluri, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Rudra Narayan Nayak, Reuben Godfrey Fernandes and Deepkumar Vipulbhai Patel, under the guidance of coach Zeren Wang, the Indian side opened its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Singapore in Round 1.

India then faced Japan in the upper-bracket semifinals but fell short against the eventual tournament leaders, dropping into the lower bracket. The team responded strongly by defeating Singapore once again to secure a place in the Grand Finals and set up a rematch against Japan.

Facing the dominant Japanese side for a second time in the tournament, India displayed impressive team-fight discipline and objective control, pushing the eventual champions in a hard-fought three-game Grand Finals series before ultimately settling for a runner-up finish.

“It was a great tournament, and the matches were incredibly exciting. We really enjoyed competing against players from other countries and gaining valuable experience. We are looking forward to representing India at the Asian Games. A big thank you to the Esports Federation of India for giving us this opportunity. We’ll continue to work hard and come back even stronger next time,” said India captain Adnan Mohammed Badshah.

The event also served as valuable preparation for Sai Krishna Nalluri, Adnan Mohammed Badshah, Dipjyoti Laxman Nath, Rudra Narayan Nayak and Reuben Godfrey Fernandes, who are also part of India’s Pokemon UNITE squad for the upcoming Asian Games. Competing against some of Asia’s strongest teams provided crucial international match experience ahead of the continental showpiece.

Congratulating the team on its performance, Lokesh Suji, Gen Secretary, Esports Federation of India (ESFI) and Vice President, Asian Esports Federation (AESF), said, “Reaching the Grand Finals and finishing runners-up in a field featuring some of Asia’s most competitive esports nations is a significant achievement for the team. Their ability to bounce back after a setback against Japan and fight their way back into the final reflects the resilience and growth of Indian esports athletes. Such opportunities are invaluable as we continue preparing our athletes to compete successfully at the highest level of continental competition.”

The runner-up finish marks another encouraging result for Indian esports on the continental stage and highlights the growing competitiveness of the country’s Pokemon UNITE athletes against Asia’s leading teams. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Jun 23, 2026 1:37 AM IST
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India finish runners-up at AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament in Bangkok

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India finish runners-up at AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament in Bangkok
India finish runners-up at AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament in Bangkok
India finish runners-up at AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament in Bangkok
India finish runners-up at AESF-sanctioned Pokemon UNITE Asia International Tournament in Bangkok

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