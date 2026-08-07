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Home > Hollywood > James Gunn shuts down rumours about 'The Batman' sequel filming schedule

James Gunn shuts down rumours about 'The Batman' sequel filming schedule

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.aninews.in/news/entertainment/bollywood/this-is-a-part-of-our-culture-kangana-ranaut-marks-national-handloom-day-with-tribute-to-indian-handloom-tradition20260807150317"> <p class="title">"This is a part of our culture...": Kangana Ranaut marks National Handloom Day with tribute to Indian Handloom tradition</p> <a>

"This is a part of our culture...": Kangana Ranaut marks National Handloom Day with tribute to Indian Handloom tradition

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Last updated: August 7, 2026 15:28:11 IST

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James Gunn shuts down rumours about 'The Batman' sequel filming schedule

Washington [US], August 7 (ANI): James Gunn has dismissed speculation that ‘The Batman: Part II’ and ‘The Batman: Part III’ will be filmed back-to-back, offering a clear update on the future of Matt Reeves’ Batman trilogy.

During a recent Q and A session on Threads, the DC Studios co-chief responded directly to a fan who asked whether the two sequels would be filmed simultaneously.

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Gunn replied, “I can deny,” putting an end to the rumours surrounding the production schedule.

The clarification comes as director Matt Reeves continues work on ‘The Batman: Part II’.

Earlier this week, Reeves shared camera test shots from Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the UK, offering fans a glimpse of Robert Pattinson’s ‘Batman’, the Batmobile and a snowy winter setting for the long-awaited sequel.

Development on the sequel has continued following earlier delays.

James Gunn confirmed in July that the screenplay for ‘The Batman: Part II’ had been completed.

A letter to Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders released last August, as reported by Deadline, also stated that production on the film would begin in the spring.

Despite the progress, Warner Bros. recently revised the film’s release schedule.

Last month, the studio moved the release date of ‘The Batman: Part II’ to February 18, 2028, while Reeves continued teasing the project with camera test footage featuring Robert Pattinson in costume. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Aug 7, 2026 3:28 PM IST
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James Gunn shuts down rumours about 'The Batman' sequel filming schedule
James Gunn shuts down rumours about 'The Batman' sequel filming schedule
James Gunn shuts down rumours about 'The Batman' sequel filming schedule
James Gunn shuts down rumours about 'The Batman' sequel filming schedule

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