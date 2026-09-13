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Home > Sports > Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump

Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump

Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump

Written By:
Published: September 13, 2026 19:19:05 IST

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Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump

VIDEO SHOWS: SOUNDBITES FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP ON WHEN THE IRAN WAR WILL END AND WHETHER IT'S GOOD FOR THE GULF NATIONS TO MEET WITH IRAN COMPLETE SCRIPT TO FOLLOW

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Sep 13, 2026 7:19 PM IST
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Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump

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Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump

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Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump
Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump
Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump
Iran war will end "right after the midterms, maybe before," says Trump

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